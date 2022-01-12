Georgia deputy suspended over Ahmaud Arbery Facebook comment

A Georgia Sheriff's deputy has been suspended over comments he made on Facebook about Ahmaud Arbery.

After Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael, and William "Roddie" Bryan were sentenced to life in prison last week for Arbery's murder, Houston County Deputy Paul Urhahn is accused of posting on Facebook "that criminal Arbery still got the death penalty though."

‘IT DOES BRING CLOSURE’ AHMAUD ARBERY'S FAMILY PROVIDES EMOTIONAL TESTIMONY AT SENTENCING HEARING

The sheriff says that post violates their department's standard procedures for conduct.

Urhahn has a few more days to appeal the suspension or face losing his job.

His comment on Facebook has since been removed.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE