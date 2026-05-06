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Georgia man charged with stealing utility truck, crashing into Philadelphia playground

By
Updated  May 6, 2026 9:43am EDT
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia

The Brief

    • Robert Littlepage, a 30-year-old Georgia man, was charged for allegedly stealing a utility truck and crashing onto a Philadelphia playground.
    • Investigators say Littlepage tried to carjack a woman before stealing the utility truck.
    • Littlepage was arrested at the scene of the crash and taken to the hospital.

PHILADELPHIA - A Georgia man is facing charges for allegedly stealing a utility truck and violently crashing onto a Philadelphia playground.

What we know:

Robert Littlepage, of Douglasville, was arrested at the scene of the crash and charged with a number of crimes, including attempted carjacking, aggravated assault, and reckless driving. 

Investigators say on Tuesday afternoon Littlepage, 30, attempted to carjack a woman on the 6300 block of Grays Avenue. He then allegedly stole a running utility truck near the intersection of 62nd and Reedland streets. 

Stolen pickup slams into car, flips onto Mitchell Elementary playground in Philadelphia

Stolen pickup slams into car, flips onto Mitchell Elementary playground in Philadelphia

A stolen pickup truck crashed into a playground at Mitchell Elementary School in Southwest Philadelphia, narrowly missing students and staff.

Surveillance video shows the stolen truck strike an SUV on Elmwood Avenue, drive on the curb, and running a red light at 55th Street and Kingsessing Avenue. 

Investigators say the truck then slammed into another vehicle, causing a chain-reaction crash involving two parked cars. The stolen utility truck tumbled to a stop on a nearby playground.

What they're saying:

"This is a school zone where you jeopardize a whole bunch of kids — it’s ridiculous," said parent Sade Williams. "And then to find out it was a stolen car makes it even worse."

The chaos was especially close for school crossing guard Jamele Ransom, who was just steps away when the crash happened.

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"A catastrophe — he ran the light," Ransom said. "I was luckily under the tree getting some shade, but I seen it. If you zoom in, I ran that way toward the spinning car. When you look at that footage, you see me bob and weave — it was like the Matrix, moving so slow."

The Source

  • Information included in this article was provided by the Philadelphia Police Department.

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