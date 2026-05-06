Georgia man charged with stealing utility truck, crashing into Philadelphia playground

The Brief Robert Littlepage, a 30-year-old Georgia man, was charged for allegedly stealing a utility truck and crashing onto a Philadelphia playground. Investigators say Littlepage tried to carjack a woman before stealing the utility truck. Littlepage was arrested at the scene of the crash and taken to the hospital.



A Georgia man is facing charges for allegedly stealing a utility truck and violently crashing onto a Philadelphia playground.

What we know:

Robert Littlepage, of Douglasville, was arrested at the scene of the crash and charged with a number of crimes, including attempted carjacking, aggravated assault, and reckless driving.

Investigators say on Tuesday afternoon Littlepage, 30, attempted to carjack a woman on the 6300 block of Grays Avenue. He then allegedly stole a running utility truck near the intersection of 62nd and Reedland streets.

Surveillance video shows the stolen truck strike an SUV on Elmwood Avenue, drive on the curb, and running a red light at 55th Street and Kingsessing Avenue.

Investigators say the truck then slammed into another vehicle, causing a chain-reaction crash involving two parked cars. The stolen utility truck tumbled to a stop on a nearby playground.

What they're saying:

"This is a school zone where you jeopardize a whole bunch of kids — it’s ridiculous," said parent Sade Williams. "And then to find out it was a stolen car makes it even worse."

The chaos was especially close for school crossing guard Jamele Ransom, who was just steps away when the crash happened.

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"A catastrophe — he ran the light," Ransom said. "I was luckily under the tree getting some shade, but I seen it. If you zoom in, I ran that way toward the spinning car. When you look at that footage, you see me bob and weave — it was like the Matrix, moving so slow."