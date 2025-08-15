article

The Brief Federal and state authorities are investigating a cyberattack that shut down Georgia's SNAP call center for over a week. According to officials, they've received reports of similar incidents in Delaware, Indiana, Iowa, Oklahoma, and Virginia. The Georgia Department of Human Services urges anyone with an EBT card to change their pin as soon as possible to ensure funds are secure.



A cyberattack that shut down Georgia's SNAP call center is believed to have also impacted six other states, including one in our area.

Officials with the United States Department of Agriculture told FOX 5 that similar attacks have happened in six other states, including Delaware.

The backstory:

On July 28, the Georgia Department of Human Services said bots targeted the Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system operated by Conduent, a third-party vendor contracted by the state to manage their call center. The system allows EBT recipients to check card status, review balances, and access account information.

According to DHS, the attack caused a service disruption and attempted to improperly access user accounts.

As a result of the attack, the phone system was down for more than a week and some EBT were locked as a safety precaution.

What they're saying:

"We maintain robust processes and technologies to help states detect and prevent suspicious activity. As fraud tactics continue to evolve nationwide, our strategies and safeguards evolve in lockstep with our state clients to meet those challenges and mitigate risk," a spokesperson for Conduent said in a statement. "As mentioned, fraud attempts targeting Interactive Voice Response (IVR) systems are often experienced in call center environments. When anomalies are detected, we work closely with our state clients to swiftly take steps to block suspicious activity."

A USDA spokesperson told FOX 5 that the department is working closely with state and federal partners and law enforcement to ensure that the system remains safe.

According to officials, they've received reports of similar incidents in Delaware, Indiana, Iowa, Oklahoma, and Virginia.

"While the state agencies are the lead in addressing this situation with their contractor, USDA's Food and Nutrition Service is actively monitoring developments and will continue to work with states to ensure that concerns with program access and integrity are mitigated," the spokesperson said.

What you can do:

Georgia's DHS urges anyone with an EBT card to change their pin as soon as possible to ensure funds are secure.

Officials also say Georgians who use EBT to change their PIN regularly and check their account often for any strange or unauthorized changes.

What's next:

An investigation into the attack remains ongoing.