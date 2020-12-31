Gettysburg elementary school teacher charged with sexual abuse of adopted child

article

A Gettysburg school teacher has been charged with sexually abusing his adopted child and authorities fear there could be more victims.

Vincent Marfia, a second grade teacher in the Gettysburg School District, was taken into custody on Wednesday and charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent assault, incest and corruption of minors. His bail was set at $50,000.

The alleged abuse occurred when the victim was between 10 and 14-years-old, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

His defense lawyer says the 50-year-old Littlestown resident denies the allegations. A Gettysburg Area School District spokesperson says Marfia won't be on school property during the investigation.

Marfia's occupation as a school teacher has investigators worried that there could be more victims. Police urge anyone with information about Marfia to contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-8477.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Advertisement

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter