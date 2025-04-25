Gift of Life: Delco woman grateful for second chance after transplant

The Brief A Delaware County woman shares her heart transplant story and how it gave her a second chance at life. Gift of Life is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year and set a goal of registering 50,000 new organ donors. The annual Gift of Life Donor Dash is this Sunday at the Philadelphia Navy Yard.



It’s National Donate Life Month and for one local mom, it’s personal. She’s a heart transplant recipient who is so grateful to the sweet soul who saved her life.

To celebrate, she is taking part in the Gift of Life’s Donor Dash 5-K on Sunday.

What we know:

The 28th Annual Gift of Life Donor Dash is this Sunday at the Philadelphia Navy Yard and this year also marks the nonprofit’s 50th anniversary. In celebration, Gift of Life has made it their goal to sign up 50,000 new organ donors.

"We hope to have a great announcement that we’re able to hit that 50,000 milestone and really give hope to those 100,000 patients who are waiting their second chance at life," said Rick Hasz, President & CEO Gift of Life Donor Program. "We expect the crowds to be close to 15,000 people. We’re going to have donor families, transplant recipients, healthcare providers - really a celebration in the donation and transplant community to show transplantation works."

The backstory:

Stacey Walsh, 49, is among the 5,000 participants signed up to run and walk the Donor Dash.

Walsh received a heart transplant in 2021 after suffering from Stage 4 heart failure due to living with Transposition of the Great Arteries, a rare congenital heart defect.

"Getting a shower, brushing my teeth, eating was very, very difficult so just a simple daily task was unbearable," said Walsh. "All I know is, [my donor] was a young girl, very healthy and that we are a perfect match."

Walsh said she understands the grief of losing a child as she experienced the death of her five-month-old son Logan in 2007. Logan was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, a rare and severe congenital heart defect.

"His life was not in vain. It showed me how to fight, how to have a voice, and how to give him a voice when he couldn’t," said Walsh.

Big picture view:

A fighting spirit she carries now on her journey raising awareness about the importance of organ donation on the lives of families everywhere.

"To be able to take the time to smell the flowers, to have a conversation with my children to fall in love with my husband all over again. To take the trip. To live again and not just survive," said Walsh.

What you can do:

Click here to register to become an organ donor.

Click here to participate in this Sunday’s Gift of Life Donor Dash at the Philadelphia Navy Yard.