Gillian's Wonderland Pier to close after nearly a century of family-filled happiness in Ocean City

A longtime attraction at the Jersey shore is preparing for its last ride.

Gillian’s Wonderland Pier is closing after nearly a century in business and the news is coming as a shock to those who made it a tradition to visit in Ocean City.

Talking with so many on the Ocean City boardwalk regarding the closure and the overwhelming theme is one of sadness. One woman stated, "We’re very sad. I grew up coming to Wonderland and now my boys are here. It stinks."

The sadness filled the night air and memories filled the minds.

Another patron talked about his memories, saying, "Being on the little boats as a little boy and ringing the bell."

The newest generation was all smiles and happiness on the rides, too young to know they may likely be the last generation to grow up going to Gillian’s Wonderland Pier, as it was announced it would be closing at the end of its 94th year on the Ocean City Boardwalk.

Claire Longino said, "We have 800 tickets, so we found out it was closing today. We came down here. We live in Brigantine and we’re using the tickets today."

The amusement park is no longer a viable business, owner Jay Gilliam wrote. "It’s been my life, legacy and family. It’s sad to let it go."

And, it seems, also sad to let it go for other families, like the Carcareys, who got their collection of classic, old Gillian tickets they saved as souvenirs with their family photos of kids growing up on the rides.

"Heartbroken. There's so many memories over the years. Walling by, bring our children there. It's sad. It's a sad day," Patrizia Carcarey stated.

Steve Carcarey added, "Hopefully, somebody buys it and continues the tradition. It’s just an Ocean City treasure."

Come October 12th, Wonderland Pier may be no more. But, for generations of families, wonderful memories will last forever.