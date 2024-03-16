Girl, 13, injured after shots fired on East Frankford street, officials say

article

A terrifying ordeal for a child to go through as gun violence once again impacts a young girl in East Frankford.

Gunshots shattered the calm of the neighborhood on the 4600 block of Mulberry Street Saturday night, around 9 p.m., according to authorities.

In its wake, a girl, just 13-years-old, was wounded by gunfire to her shoulder.

Police rushed the girl to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children where she was listed as stable.

As for the shooter, police are actively investigating the scene. They say no weapon has been found and no arrests made.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.