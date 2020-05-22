Girl, 13, sews 1,000 masks for community amid COVID-19 pandemic

A 13-year-old girl is stepping up to make masks for the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you take a look at Beth Cowden’s Facebook page you can see from the beginning of this pandemic she wanted to help by making and donating masks and food but as demand grew she formed a helping group on social media and the response was overwhelming but at least one response was a little shocking.

“My first impression really was okay, she’s 13 that’s so nice that she wants to be a part of this. We had at that time probably 18 sewers. She being the youngest of all the sewers," Cowden told FOX 29.

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS

Fast forward two months and that 13-year-old was so impressive that Beth actually nominated her as a hero.

“She doesn’t even realize it, these are the kids you want as leaders when they get older. She puts her heart and soul into everything that she does," she added.

The first impression of Taryn Carson, she’s a shy kid who really didn’t see what the big deal was.

Advertisement

“I just thought it would be a good thing to help other people who were helping us," she said.

Simple right? The Hatboro teen wanted to help first responders and sewing was something she knew how to do.

We want to hear from you. Tell us about a hero you know using the hashtag #FOX29Heroes or #ForGoodnesSake.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

﻿