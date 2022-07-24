Girl, 13, shot in the face was witness to deadly attack on 73-year-old man, sources say

article

A 13-year-old girl who was shot in the face Friday night was a witness to the brutal traffic cone attack that killed a 73-year-old man last month, according to sources with Philadelphia police.

The girl was shot in the back of the right ear on the 5800 block of Osceola Street around 6:45pm July 22nd. The bullet traveled through her jaw, according to police. She is said to be in stable condition.

Sources confirm to FOX 29’s Steve Keeley she was present when James "Simmie" Lambert Jr., 73, was attacked by a group of juveniles on the 2100 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue on June 24. Sources say she was not charged in the attack, and do not believe there is any connection between the assault and Friday’s shooting.

Two 14-year-olds, Gamara Mosley and Richard Jones, are being charged with murder in connection to Lambert’s death. Two other juveniles, a 10-year-old boy and a 13-year-old, also turned themselves into authorities, however they have not been charged.