Girl, 13, stable after being shot in the face in East Germantown, police say

A young teenage girl is recovering after police say she was shot in the face Friday night in Philadelphia's East Germantown section.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 5800 block of Osceola Street just before 7 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Investigators say a 13-year-old girl was shot in the back of the right ear and the bullet traveled through her jaw.

The girl was taken by medics to Einstein Medical Center where police say she is in stable condition.

Authorities did not report any arrests immediately following the shooting.