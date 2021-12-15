Girl, 13, critical, second teen injured after shooting inside North Philly home, police say

A 13-year-old girl is in critical condition, while a 17-year-old male is recovering after a shooting inside a home in North Philadelphia.

The shooting happened at approximately 11:30 a.m. when police responded to reports of a shooting on the 900 block of North 11th Street.

Police say a 13-year-old girl sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and is in critical condition. It appeared her injury went through her front and out of her back. A 17-year-old male was shot at least once in the arm and is in stable condition.

Both were rushed to Temple University Hospital.

The mother of the 13-year-old victim, Charda Brown, says she sent her daughter to school Wednesday morning, as she would any other day. She has no idea how her daughter ended up shot in a home in North Philadelphia.

"It’s definitely a wake-up call for me. It’s definitely a wake-up call for the whole family and I’m pretty sure it’s a wake-up call for my baby girl and I’m pretty sure her decisions will be different after this," said Brown.

Detectives said there was the possibility of video, but they hadn't recovered video of the shooting.

They were also interviewing witnesses. There were no adults on the scene, according to officials.

"At this time, we're really not sure who we're looking for and how many people that may be," an official told FOX 29.

No weapons were recovered and no arrests have been made.

