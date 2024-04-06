Girl, 3, critically injured after she was shot in the eye in East Germantown: officials

article

A 3-year-old girl is fighting for her life after she was shot in her eye in East Germantown.

The shooting unfolded on the 500 block of East Chelten Avenue Saturday, around 1 p.m. Sources tell FOX 29’s Steve Keeley the little girl was shot in a second-floor bedroom inside a home.

The girl was taken to Einstein Medical Center in a private vehicle and then was airlifted to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children.

The girl is listed in extremely critical condition, according to authorities.

A weapon was recovered and a man is in custody for questioning. Police are holding the shooting scene and have taken the vehicle as part of the investigation.

The shooting comes in the wake of two other children shot nine days ago, on the same day, one 3-year-old boy in Allentown and one 4-year-old girl in West Oak Lane. The boy tragically died from his injuries.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.