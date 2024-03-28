3-year-old boy dies from gunshot wound in Allentown: police

A toddler was found with a gunshot wound in an Allentown home, before police say he succumbed to his injuries.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 900 block of East Hamilton Street Thursday at around 12 p.m.

Upon arrival, police located a toddler suffering from a gunshot wound.

The child was transported to Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Officials say an autopsy will be completed Friday morning.

"My heart breaks for everyone involved in this tragic incident and I offer my deepest condolences and prayers to the family, friends and entire neighborhood community," said Daniel A. Buglio, Lehigh County Coroner.

This investigation is active and ongoing and is being conducted by the Allentown Police Department Criminal Investigations Division as well as the Lehigh County Homicide Task Force, with assistance from the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office.



