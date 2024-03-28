4-year-old girl shot inside bathroom of home in West Oak Lane: police
PHILADELPHIA - A 4-year-old girl was hospitalized after police say she was shot inside a bathroom of a home in West Oak Lane Thursday night.
At around 7:07 p.m., officers were called to the 2400 block of 79th Avenue after they were notified of a shooting inside a bathroom where a 4-year-old girl sustained a gunshot wound to her abdomen.
They say she was taken to Einstein Hospital in a private vehicle and is in stable condition.
Police say the area has been secured, but the firearm has not yet been located.
No arrests have been made.
This is an ongoing investigation.