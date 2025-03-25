Expand / Collapse search

Girl critically injured after being hit by vehicle at Philly intersection

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  March 25, 2025 1:36pm EDT
Philadelphia
The Brief

    • A young girl was critically hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning.
    • She was running in the street between vehicles at the time, according to police.
    • The driver remained at the scene.

PHILADELPHIA - An 11-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital after a Tuesday morning crash in Philadelphia's Wissinoming neighborhood.

What we know:

Police say the girl was running in the street between two parked cars when she was struck by a Kia Sorento.

It happened at Fraley Street and Torresdale Avenue around 8 a.m.

She was transported to St. Children's Hospital for Children in critical condition.

The driver, a 33-year-old woman, remained at the scene.

What's next:

An investigation is currently underway by the Crash Investigation Division.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Philadelphia Police Department.

