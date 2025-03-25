Girl critically injured after being hit by vehicle at Philly intersection
PHILADELPHIA - An 11-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital after a Tuesday morning crash in Philadelphia's Wissinoming neighborhood.
What we know:
Police say the girl was running in the street between two parked cars when she was struck by a Kia Sorento.
It happened at Fraley Street and Torresdale Avenue around 8 a.m.
She was transported to St. Children's Hospital for Children in critical condition.
The driver, a 33-year-old woman, remained at the scene.
What's next:
An investigation is currently underway by the Crash Investigation Division.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Philadelphia Police Department.