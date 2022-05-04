'Give me all the money': Police investigating robbery at Northeast Philadelphia Walgreens

Police say they are searching for a suspect wanted for a commercial robbery at a Walgreens in Northeast Philadelphia.

On April 16 at around 9:50 p.m. police say they responded to a robbery in progress at the Walgreens on Frankford Avenue.

The employee of the Walgreens told police that a man entered the store and demanded the money from the register. According to the employee, the suspect said, "Give me all the money, or I'll blow your brains out."

After the employee gave the suspect an unknown amount of money, police say he fled the scene.

Police are asking anyone who may have details of the incident to contact them.