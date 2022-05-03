Philadelphia man charged with setting multiple fires, string of burglaries in Camden County

article

Multiple fires were set inside one New Jersey business, while several others suffered additional damage Tuesday.

Heavy smoke was seen coming from the Pure Puff Vape Shop in Berlin Township when police and fire crews arrived at the scene.

Incidents at five other businesses along the Route 73 corridor were reported to police. Tullia’s Italian Restaurant, Burger King, B-Tan Tanning Salon, Red, White & Blue Thrift Sho, and Imported Car Care Center all had their windows broken by rocks.

A suspected, identified as 33-year-old Hector W. Herrington, of Philadelphia, was found nearby.

Officials say Herrington smashed the business' windows and set several fires after running out of gas and arguing with a female companion.

He is also accused of trying to burglarize and steal several parked cars at the Imported Car Care Center.

In an attempt to flee, Herrington rammed a vehicle into the business's metal gates, according to officials. No injuries were reported.

Herrington is charged with one count of second-degree aggravated arson, three counts of third-degree burglary, three counts of third-degree attempted burglary, six counts of third-degree criminal mischief, one count of third-degree theft of a motor vehicle, and one count of fourth-degree theft of a credit card.