'Give me everything': Suspects accused of robbing student at North Philadelphia gas station sought, police say

The Philadelphia Police Department is searching for two suspects accused of robbing a student at a North Philadelphia gas station.

According to police, the robbery occurred on Thursday, August 25 at 7:23 p.m. at a gas station on the 2300 block of Ridge Avenue.

Authorities say the victim told police the suspect approached him with a gun, saying, "Give me everything."

According to officials, the victim asked if he could keep his student ID and one of the suspects told him to give him his cash.

Police say a white four-door Ford Focus was waiting outside and the two suspects fled in it after the robbery.

The vehicle was last seen going west on Cecil B Moore Avenue, according to police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police by submitting an anonymous tip online.