Pennsylvania man accused of strangling woman during road rage incident in Wildwood, police say

article

A Pennsylvania man turned himself in after police say he strangled a woman during a road rage incident in Wildwood earlier this month.

Authorities say on Aug. 20, 49-year-old Christopher Krier was driving erratically and tailgating another vehicle near the area of 13th and New Jersey avenues.

The victim, according to police, rolled down her window and commented on Krier's dangerous driving and mentioned there being children in the area.

Police say both Krier and the victim pulled over and a Krier attacked the victim, strangling her, which caused a bystander to step in.

Krier, a Bucks County resident, fled the scene immediately following the incident and turned himself in several days later. He has been charged with second-degree aggravated assault

In a press released, the North Wildwood Police Department reminded motorists about the dangers of road rage incidents.

"We advise the public to contact the police department to report aggressive driving, rather than take things into their own hands," the department wrote.