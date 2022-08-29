School bus services cut for some Philadelphia archdiocese students

Just days before the new academic year, parents of students who attend Archdiocese of Philadelphia schools were enraged to learn that school bus services were cut for 7th and 8th grade students.

Instead, students will get a transportation pass from the City of Philadelphia to access public buses to get to and from school. This alternative has raised obvious safety concerns among parents.

"The crime in the city is so insane right now, and they’re asking me to put my 12-year-old on public transportation because they can’t provide a bus for her?" Linda Berry told FOX 29.

Principal Ryan Merrick, who heads St. Jerome Catholic School in Northeast Philadelphia, said he understands the parent's frustration, but there's little he can do.

"We’re very blessed to have a very supportive and growing community here at Saint Jerome and we’re doing everything we can, as well as the office of Catholic education, to resolve this matter and support our parents," Merrick told FOX 29.

In a statement, the Archdiocese of Philadelphia called the safety of its students its "top priority" and said it is working with the local government to "rectify the situation as soon as possible."

The Office of Catholic Education (OCE) was recently made aware that two elementary schools in the City of Philadelphia are currently ineligible to receive bus transportation for their 7th and 8th grade students as they are located in areas no longer considered hazardous for foot traffic by state officials.

Administrators in OCE are working with PSD to ensure transportation for our students. In addition, they are in communication with local government officials to rectify this situation as soon as possible. The safety and well-being of all of our students is always our top priority.

Meanwhile, some parents like Berry have readjusted their schedule to drive their students to school and ensure their safety. Berry, however, knows that not every parent is able to make the adjustment.

"The city right now, they have a crime rate that’s ridiculous and there’s no end in sight and there’s no way to understand how to control it right now," Berry said. "I just I don’t feel comfortable putting my 12-year-old on a bus when she doesn’t really know the system or how to work it."

In response, a School District of Philadelphia spokesperson told FOX 29 that a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) safety review of students walking routes caused school bus services to switch.

The District makes decisions regarding student transportation supports based on numerous factors, including whether or not PennDOT deems a student's walking route to the nearest SEPTA station to be safe. The decision to switch additional seventh and eighth-grade students to SEPTA Fare Cards was made because earlier this year, PennDOT completed a hazard review of 468 intersections. From that review, 65 intersections were declared non-hazardous, which led to a shift in the transportation eligibility guidelines for 14 public, charter, and non-public schools.

Providing District 7th and 8th graders SEPTA passes is not new. Rather, we have and providing seventh and eighth grade students with SEPTA passes since 2013.