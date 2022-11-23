Giving thanks and giving back as folks gather in Spring Garden for pre-Thanksgiving meal, fellowship

Thanksgiving is a day of thanks, but it’s also a day to give back. One local group has started that process, making sure no one goes hungry. Some 150 people enjoyed song, prayer and a warm, holiday meal with all the trimmings.

Young and old came together for a pre-Thanksgiving dinner celebration at Chosen 300 Ministries, in Spring Garden.

"Tonight means to me about bringing friends and family together, no matter where we are, who we are," Michael King said.

King is homeless and grateful for the outreach. "We leave behind our worries and pain and bring here to God."

Brian Jenkins is the Executive Director of Chosen 300 and says more and more people are in need of a hand, due to the pandemic and rising prices.

"It’s not just the people who are homeless and out on the streets and in shelters. There’s people that are just dealing with the challenges of life and not having enough money to eat," Jenkins explained.

60 volunteers from three area churches helped to make sure Wednesday night’s celebration was filled with peace, joy and comfort.

"We have a lot of hunger in our world and we take it for granted we have a meal every night," volunteer Adalia Sheffield remarked.

Sheffield brought her three children along to serve food, lend a hand and let the folks know they matter.

"It’s important for me to help out tonight because there are so many people that need help and I can help, so I want to be here," Thomas Sheffield said.

His sister, Laquan, chimed in, "I want to make sure everyone has a happy Thanksgiving and gets fed so they have everything they need."

Their sister, Symphony, added, "It just makes me really happy inside and I just feel so glad I got to help them out."

Anyone interested in helping or volunteering with Chosen 300 can get more information on their website.