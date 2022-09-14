Glassboro police investigate off-campus shooting

article

Police in Glassboro are investigating an off-campus shooting.

Rowan University officials released a tweet alerting of a report of shots fired near State Street and Delsea Drive Wednesday night, just before 8 p.m.

Officials then relayed that the situation appeared to be safe, but State Street and Delsea Drive were closed, due to the police investigation.

There was no word from police regarding injuries or what may have sparked a shooting.