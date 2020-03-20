Glenolden Animal Hospital stays open to help families with pets during COVID-19 outbreak

Glenolden Animal Hospital in Delaware County is staying open to help families with pets during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“You pull up. You call us we determine what you need. We help take payment over the phone and we bring you what you need, or we bring your pet in and provide the services that your pet needs," Dr. Sara Sprowls told FOX 29.

It was day one of curbside care at the animal hospital and veterinarians saw a steady stream of pets.

The one common theme was comfort. Comfort that their pets could get care, comfort for animals who certainly don’t understand what we’re all going through and comfort that in the midst of uncertainly this necessity remains in place.

“Just give us a call. We’re seeing new clients. We're not limiting our appointments at this time and we’re still open all of our regular hours so give us a call and will tell you what we need to do," Dr. Sprowls said.

