Gloucester County lottery player wins $1 million in scratch-off game

article

The Brief Gloucester County player wins $1 million in a scratch-off game Middlesex County player secures $100,000 prize New Jersey Lottery supports state programs and public pensions.



A lucky scratch-off ticket has made a Gloucester County player $1 million richer.

New Jersey's big winners this week

What we know:

The $1 million ticket was part of the $100 Million Diamond Dazzler game, with Pantry 1 Foodmart in Newfield selling the winning ticket on Sept. 15.

The Middlesex County player won $100,000 in the Bingo Times 10 game, with KM Mini Market in New Brunswick selling the ticket on Sept. 21.

New Jersey Lottery's impact

The backstory:

Since 1970, the New Jersey Lottery has contributed nearly $33.7 billion to state programs, including public employee pensions under a 30-year agreement from 2017.

What we don't know:

Details about the winners' identities have not been disclosed.