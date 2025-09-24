Gloucester County lottery player wins $1 million in scratch-off game
article
GLOUCESTER, NJ - A lucky scratch-off ticket has made a Gloucester County player $1 million richer.
New Jersey's big winners this week
What we know:
The $1 million ticket was part of the $100 Million Diamond Dazzler game, with Pantry 1 Foodmart in Newfield selling the winning ticket on Sept. 15.
The Middlesex County player won $100,000 in the Bingo Times 10 game, with KM Mini Market in New Brunswick selling the ticket on Sept. 21.
New Jersey Lottery's impact
The backstory:
Since 1970, the New Jersey Lottery has contributed nearly $33.7 billion to state programs, including public employee pensions under a 30-year agreement from 2017.
What we don't know:
Details about the winners' identities have not been disclosed.
The Source: This story uses information from a press release by the New Jersey Lottery.