Gloucester County officials charge 65-year-old woman in the death of her 80-year-old mother

A 65-year-old Washington Township woman has been charged with manslaughter in the death of her 80-year-old mother, officials announced.

According to the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office, 65-year-old Loretta Barr was initially charged with assault after police were called to an apartment on Woodmont Circle in Sewell for a reported dispute, in the evening of August 6th.

The victim, 80-year-old Florence Dicriscio, was taken to Jefferson Hospital in Washington Township, but was eventually taken to a hospital in Philadelphia to receive advanced care for her injuries.

Dicriscio is identified as Barr’s mother.

Officials say Dicriscio died August 9th in Philadelphia and the Philadelphia Medical Examiner ruled her death a homicide, due to blunt force trauma to her head and body.

After a deeper investigation, officials say, Barr was charged with Manslaughter and Possession of a Weapon.

Barr was arrested in West Deptford August 10th and is being held at the Salem County Correctional Facility awaiting further proceedings.