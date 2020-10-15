GoFundMe created to help Reading Terminal businesses struggling amid COVID-19 pandemic

Reading Terminal Market businesses are struggling due to a decrease in foot traffic amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We were the first merchant in here first one to sign the lease,” Roger Bassett said.

That was in 1893 and more than 125 years later, Bassett’s ice cream is still here at Reading Terminal Market.

But in 2020: “I’ve never worked so hard to pay everyone else,” Bassett said.

Profits are down significantly, according to the fifth generation owner.

“We had a record year last year. This year a record year too not in the same way,” he added.

Bassett says he owns three stores at Reading Terminal. The best is only hitting 50 percent of what sales looked like this time last year. However, he’s endured worse.

“I’ve been here personally since 1980 when market was down to 20 merchants and it was bad. The market was gonna close,” he said.

And now, the pandemic is bringing about another unprecedented low for the iconic Philadelphia market.

A GoFundMe page has been created. The managing nonprofit organization hoping a public plea for support can keep the building’s lights on. The biggest concern is the uncertainty in the months to come.

Conor Murphy, general manager of Reading Terminal Market, says three vendors have already moved out as daily foot traffic has dropped dramatically.

___

