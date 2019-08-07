Gold Alert issued for 41-year-old man missing from Wilmington

article

Police have issued a Gold Alert for a man missing from the Kirkwood Gardens of Wilmington, Delaware.

John Boney, 41, left his home Wednesday and made statements that police say caused concern for his welfare.

Boney reportedly left in a gray 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt with the Delaware license plate number #230249.

He is described as a white man who is 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Boney's whereabouts is urged to contact the New Castle County Division of Police at 302-573-2800 or call 911.