Golden Corral brawl: Video of large fight inside Bensalem restaurant under investigation

A wild brawl broke out inside a Bucks County restaurant and now they say police are investigating the incident.

Officials with Golden Corral confirmed to FOX 29 that they're aware of the fight captured in a now viral video that was posted to Facebook.

In the video, you can see dozens of people involved in the chaos, throwing punches and high chairs around the restaurant.

As the video continues, groups disperse and more violence is captured as more objects are thrown.

The video has been shared thousands of times.

The company that owns the restaurant says they called authorities and now police are investigating.

People who spoke with FOX 29 were stunned at what happened.

"I heard about the big fight and it’s just sad. It’s just really, everybody is on a short fuse these days," said Miles Edward.

Officials with Golden Corral said in a statement that they were thankful no serious injuries were reported and "the safety of our guests and co-workers is our top priority."

