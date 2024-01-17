Good Samaritan drives miles out of the way to return lost wallet to Delaware County man

A Delaware County man lost his wallet on a SEPTA train New Year’s Eve and was desperate to find the Good Samaritan who found it and returned it to his home.

FOX 29’s Dawn Timmeney first reported on the story Tuesday night, with many reaching out to her, identifying the man as Richard Murray-Dey, a SEPTA conductor and a very special meet-up happened Wednesday night at the Ardmore train station as Greg Basile, of Radnor Township, personally thanked Murray-Dey for going out of his way to return the lost wallet on New Year’s Eve.

Greg left his wallet on the train from Ardmore to Philadelphia. Murray-Dey found it and when he finished work that night, which also happened to be his birthday, he drove it from Doylestown to Greg’s home, where he was captured on Ring doorbell camera.

"What he did was pretty spectacular," Basile stated, referring to Murray-Day’s kind act.

Related article

"What he had in there, I knew he would really need it and I wasn’t looking for anything in return," Murray-Dey explained. "This is just how I am and what I do."

Murray-Dey had the next couple of days off and didn’t want to risk the wallet getting lost in the shuffle, so he drove the 55 miles to Greg’s house.

"I called my wife and we decided immediately that I would drive and take that wallet back to him, but try to do it anonymously, so I’m not infringing on his privacy," Murray-Dey said.

"That’s the mark of a great man that cares about people and does the right thing," Basile remarked.

Greg was so touched by Murray-Dey’s kindness, he turned to FOX 29 to find the very thoughtful man on his Ring camera to say ‘Thank you." The calls and emails poured into the newsroom and the two men were connected.

"At the end of the day, I did what was in my heart," Murray-Dey said.

"I think he’s a great guy and we’re gonna keep up this friendship," Basile added.

"He’s a great guy," Murray-Dey replied. "Look at him. You know what I mean."