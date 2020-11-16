GOP leaders in Pa., 3 other states quash dubious Trump bid on electors

article

Republican leaders in four critical states won by President-elect Joe Biden say they won’t participate in a legally dubious scheme to flip their state’s electors to vote for President Donald Trump.

Their comments effectively shut down a half-baked plot some Republicans floated as a last chance to keep Trump in the White House.

2020 ELECTION COVERAGE

State GOP lawmakers in Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin have all said they would not intervene in the selection of electors, who ultimately cast the votes that secure a candidate’s victory.

Several noted that such a move would violate state law and a vote of the people.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest