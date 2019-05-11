Gorillas try to avoid rain during downpour at South Carolina zoo

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - No one likes getting caught in the rain and the same can be said for gorillas at a South Carolina zoo.

Video taken by zookeeper Brooke Hunsinger on May 3, shows a family of gorillas at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden in Columbia, SC desperately trying to avoid a downpour.

In the video, the group is sitting in a dry spot by a viewing point in their enclosure before making a run for the indoors.

"Gorillas are magnificent, majestic creatures full of grace and beauty Except when it rains," Hunsinger wrote."

Since the video was posted, it has been viewed more than 6.5 million times.

The zoo even commented, saying "We can sure see why, their expressions are so relatable!"