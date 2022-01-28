'This one is a big one': Murphy declares state of emergency for NJ ahead of weekend nor'easter

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has declared a state of emergency ahead of a coastal storm that was forecasted to bring uo to a foot or more of snow to portions of the state Friday night and Saturday.

The order will go into effect at 5 p.m. Friday, and includes a commercial vehicle travel restriction. All state offices and employees will be dismissed at 3 p.m. Friday.

Gov. Murphy urged residents to stay home if possible, and leave roads empty to allow road crews to do their jobs. If supplies were needed before the storm, Murphy asked that residents stock up before snow begins to fall.

Forecasters expect snow to begin falling in New Jersey around 7 p.m. Friday, with flakes continuing to fall into the early afternoon Saturday. The height of the storm is expected to come around 3 a.m. and 11 a.m.

With winds gusting up to 50 mph and temperatures forecasted to drop into the 20s during the storm, the snow is expected to be light and fluffy. Blowing snow could create potential issues with travel and limiting visibility.

Southeastern New Jersey is forecasted to be hit the hardest, with the FOX 29 Weather Authority forecasting 10-15 inches of snow. Interior parts of southern New Jersey could see 7-10 inches.

Blizzard Warnings for coastal parts of south Jersey and Winter Storm Warnings for the rest of the area will go into effect at 7 p.m. Friday.

