Gov. Murphy extends state's Atlantic City takeover 4 more years

Atlantic City will remain under state control for another four years after Gov. Phil Murphy’s signing of a bill extending the takeover of most of the city’s major decision-making power.

The Democratic governor, who campaigned against the state takeover only to reverse course after being elected, signed the bill late Thursday night without comment.

The state will have been in charge of most of Atlantic City’s decisions for nine years at the end of the current measure.

It was designed to help the state reign in runaway expenses, high taxes, and poor governance in the seaside gambling resort that, despite the presence of the casino industry, had enduring financial woes.

