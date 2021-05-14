Gov. Murphy says indoor mask requirement to remain in NJ

article

New Jersey’s requirement for masks indoors will remain in effect. Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy spoke Friday at a walk-up COVID-19 vaccination event in East Orange, alongside actor Whoopi Goldberg.

Murphy’s decision comes a day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said fully vaccinated people can ditch masks outdoors and in many situations indoors.

Murphy has said that fully vaccinated people can forgo masks outside, but hasn’t lifted an indoor mandate.

The governor said it’s "only a matter of time," perhaps weeks before the mask mandate is lifted in New Jersey.

