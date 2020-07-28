Gov. Murphy says NJ awarding $15M in CARES fund to small business

article

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says $15 million in federal funding has been made available to small businesses struggling from the coronavirus outbreak.

Murphy said Tuesday the funds stem from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act and is in addition to more than $100 million in aid administered by the state’s Economic Development Authority.

So far, nearly 11,000 businesses have been approved for grants, according to the governor.

Murphy said the program is not currently accepting more applicants, he added.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP