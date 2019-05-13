Gov. Murphy signs bill easing limit on sex abuse lawsuits

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has signed legislation easing restrictions on when childhood sexual abuse victims can seek damages in court.

The Democratic governor signed the bill Monday.

The legislation allows child victims to sue up until they turn 55 or within seven years of their first realization that the abuse caused them harm. The current limit is two years. Adult victims also would have seven years from the discovery of the abuse.

The bill also would give a two-year window to victims who were previously barred by the statute of limitation. It also allows victims to seek damages from institutions.

There's already no statute of limitations for criminal charges in New Jersey.