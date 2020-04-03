Gov. Murphy signs order letting police commandeer medical equipment

New Jersey state police can now commandeer health supplies to address the COVID-19 outbreak under an executive order issued by Gov. Phil Murphy.

Murphy signed the order Thursday, saying he hopes the state will not have to use the power it authorized.

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS

Companies have been voluntarily donating medical equipment, and the first-term Democrat said he’s hopeful companies and people will continue doing the right thing.

Murphy said the order complements an earlier executive order requiring all businesses to submit an inventory of personal protective equipment, including gloves, masks, ventilators and anesthesia machines.

Advertisement

RELATED COVERAGE:

Wolf orders shutdown of all non-essential businesses in Pennsylvania

How COVID-19 has impacted Delaware Valley so far

Interactive map tracks spread of COVID-19 globally

Restaurants, bars closed in 5 Pa. counties due to COVID-19

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP