Gov. Murphy to quarantine after family member tests positive

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy’s office says he is canceling in-person public events because a member of his family has tested positive for COVID-19.

The statement didn’t identify the family member and said the governor received a test earlier Wednesday, and it came back negative.

"We are being extra, extra careful here adhering to the CDC guidelines but also taking no chances," Murphy said.

Murphy, a Democrat, doesn’t qualify as a close contact to the family member, his office said, but "out of an abundance of caution" he was voluntarily quarantining.

New Jersey officials moved their coronavirus briefing virtually on Wednesday.

Murphy said during the briefing that New Jersey is expecting an increase in deliveries of vaccines from the the federal government for the state’s mega-sites and other vaccination centers. So far, 1,138,757 vaccine doses have been administered statewide.

