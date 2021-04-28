Gov. Phil Murphy announces the 'Your Voice, Your Shot' video contest to encourage vaccination

Governor Phil Murphy announced the "Your Voice, Your Shot" video contest which urges New Jersey residents to share why they and others are getting vaccinated.

"Just to be able to get back to normal and be around people," Pam Wakeley said.

People who have chosen to get the shot have personal stories to tell and now the state of New Jersey wants to listen. Governor Phil Murphy unveiled the brand new campaign Wednesday. It’s a contest calling on New Jerseyans to make short videos explaining why they got vaccinated in hopes this will further encourage friends and family members to get the shot.

"We have a lot to celebrate and this is an opportunity to show how far we’ve come and to celebrate the fact that we have a vaccine and it’s available and people are able to get it now," Camden County’s Assistant Public Health Coordinator Caryelle Lasher said.

She adds the local push to get shots in arms is strong. The county is now holding pop-up vaccination clinics to increase access and education.

"We’ve heard from people that they just wasn’t a top priority and hadn’t made appointment to get out yet," Lasher said. The ease and the access has really been beneficial."

Submissions are due by May 11.

For more information, please click here.

