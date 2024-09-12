Gov. Shapiro creates Pennsylvania’s first housing action plan to increase affordable housing

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro has signed an executive order that has created the state’s first housing action plan to increase affordable housing and address homelessness.

Governor Shapiro signed Executive Order 2024-03 in Wynnefield Thursday.

The state’s first comprehensive Housing Action Plan to address the state's housing shortage, address homelessness, and expand affordable housing options, ensuring Pennsylvania residents have access to safe, affordable housing.

The plan was also put into place in order to attract more people to live in the Commonwealth.

"To make Pennsylvania more competitive, we must cut costs, grow our workforce, and attract more people to live and work in the Commonwealth. A key challenge we face in attracting new residents is the lack of safe, affordable housing – which is why my Administration is focused on delivering commonsense solutions to expand affordable housing and lower housing costs for Pennsylvanians," said Governor Shapiro. "We recognize that Pennsylvania faces unique challenges and opportunities when it comes to housing – that's why we need a comprehensive, coordinated statewide housing plan. We’re taking action to build more homes in the communities that need them most, lower costs so families can afford to stay in their homes, repair aging houses, and make sure our seniors can live with dignity and comfort. We’re all in this together, and I’m committed to ensuring everyone has access to a place they can truly call home."

MORE HEADLINES:

The Housing Action Plan will be a data-driven statewide plan with recommendations for increasing housing supply and supporting the preservation of existing housing.

The plan will align with a ten-year strategic plan for economic development in Pennsylvania. According to the Governor’s office, the lack of affordable housing has been cited as a big reason why workers choose to seek economic opportunities outside of the Commonwealth.

"Additionally, the Aging Our Way, PA plan emphasizes the need for accessible, affordable, and adaptable housing to ensure older Pennsylvanians can age with dignity," read a press release from Gov. Shapiro’s office.

"This action could not be more timely. As the housing crisis reaches new heights, we hear of states and local governments struggling with what to do and failing the people who depend on them — but not here," said Senator Nikil Saval. "This Executive Order shows the commitment of our Governor, and our government, to meet the real needs of our neighbors throughout Pennsylvania. Once again, our Commonwealth is showing itself as a model for our nation."