‘Security situation’ at Wissahickon High School prompts early dismissal, police investigation

Published  September 12, 2024 3:21pm EDT
AMBLER, Pa. - Students from Wissahickon High School were dismissed early Thursday due to a security situation, the school says.

The school’s website, the district scheduled an early dismissal for all high school students at 1:15 p.m. Thursday to allow police to complete an investigation of the security incident. 

The school says all students and staff are safe. 

This is an ongoing investigation. 

Check back for more information.


 