‘Security situation’ at Wissahickon High School prompts early dismissal, police investigation
AMBLER, Pa. - Students from Wissahickon High School were dismissed early Thursday due to a security situation, the school says.
The school’s website, the district scheduled an early dismissal for all high school students at 1:15 p.m. Thursday to allow police to complete an investigation of the security incident.
The school says all students and staff are safe.
This is an ongoing investigation.
