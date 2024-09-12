Suspect accused of shoving customer into display rack after 'verbal exchange' at Bucks County Wawa

article

Authorities in Bucks County are searching for a man who they believe was involved in a dust up at a local Wawa last month.

The suspect is accused of following the victim into the Wawa on Main Street in Doylestown on Aug. 16 after a "verbal exchange" in the store's parking lot.

Police say the suspect shoved the victim into a display rack, and the victim tried to punch the man, but they were separated by several people.

Both men were removed from the store, according to police, at which time the suspect left in a gray Hyundai Santa Fe or Tuscon.

Police shared a photo of the suspect, who they described as a middle-aged white male wearing a blue t-shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts is asked to call police.