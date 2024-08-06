Gov. Shapiro, Mayor Parker show support for Harris, Walz during Philly rally

From Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker’s empowering speech to Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro's commitment to Pennsylvanians, Kamala Harris and Governor Tim Walz’s first joint rally in Philadelphia was a breeding ground of support from local leaders.

The coming out party for the Harris-Walz ticket was greeted with a loud and large, sign-waving crowd at Temple’s Liacouras Center Tuesday.

"We are on the cusp of electing our Vice President Kamala Harris the 47th. President of the United States of America," said Mayor Cherelle Parker/(D)-Philadelphia.

Mayor Parker, the first woman to govern the city, warmed up the crowd as did Senators Casey and Fetterman, all leading loud cheers for Pa’s Governor Josh Shapiro who fell just short of being Harris running mate.

"Are you ready to build an America where no matter what you look like, where you come from, whom you love, or pray to- -this will be a place for you," said Governor Josh Shapiro/(D)-Pennsylvania.

Vice President Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz entered to thunderous applause as supporters saw their ticket for the first time.

"Our campaign will reach out to everyone from red states to blue states from the heartland to the coast," said Vice President Kamala Harris.

Harris described her running mate as a farm boy who served his country in the National Guard and became a teacher, member of congress and governor.

Praising Harris and Shapiro, Walz, joined on the stage by the ticket’s spouses, opened a broadside on former President Donald Trump.

"Make no mistake crime was up when Trump was president and that’s not counting the crimes he committed," said Governor Timn Walz/Minnesota.

On Monday, Philadelphia’s D.A. held up a tee-shirt blank on one side and "34 felonies, wow" scrawled on the other, he may have previewed what the national campaign may look like.

Larry Krasner, standing on the sidewalk outside his office, said, "we have a prosecutor against a criminal with 34 felonies… involving, lying, cheating, stealing and then there’s sexual assault, white collar crime and treason."