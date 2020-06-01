Gov. Tom Wolf tours damage in Philadelphia

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf toured damage here in Philadelphia, as the National Guard moved in overnight.Wolf also spoke with local officials and people in the community about the protests.

The governor says it's important to condemn racism, oppression and violence, but that the peaceful voices were hijacked by the chaos.Wolf also extended voting by mail for seven days in Philadelphia and five other counties.

Another option is to bring your ballot to one of several drop off sites set up around the city. Those sites will be open Tuesday.There will be 10 locations across the city from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. where voters can turn in their own ballots. We want to stress that mail-in ballots cannot be turned in at a polling location.

