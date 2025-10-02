Government shutdown: Here's what's open and closed in Philadelphia

The Brief The Liberty Bell Center and Independence Hall will remain closed until the federal government reopens. Several well-known museums and parks that don't rely on government funding remain open during the shutdown.



As Republicans and Democrats in Washington remain at odds about how to end the government shutdown, places far beyond the capital are feeling the impact.

Philadelphia, among other major U.S. cities, has been forced to close some of its most popular spots for tourism, but some sightseeing landmarks remain open.

Here's what's open and closed in Philadelphia during the government shutdown:

What we know:

Since many of Philadelphia's most well-known historical sites and landmarks are federally-owned, places like the Liberty Bell Center and Independence Hall are closed.

What's closed?

Liberty Bell Center

Independence Hall

Franklin Court

Benjamin Franklin Museum

Rose Garden

Magnolia Garden

Benjamin Rush Garden

18th Century Garden

City officials say visitors are still welcome to view Independence Hall's historic exterior, and the Liberty Bell can still be seen through an exterior window.

What's open?

There are plenty of places worth visiting that are still open during the shutdown, including many well-known spots that operate without federal support.

The Philadelphia Museum of Art, the Franklin Institute, The Academy of Natural Science, and the Philadelphia Zoo all remain open.

Here are some other popular places that will remain open during the shutdown:

National Constitution Center

American Philosphical Society

Christ Church and Christ Chuch Burial Ground

Carpenters' Hall

Elfreth's Alley

Franklin Square

Betsy Ross House

Museum of the American Revolution

Independene Seaport Museum

Cherry Street Pier

Powel House and hill-Physick House

National Liberty Museum

Museum of Illusions Philadelphia

Mother Bethel AME Church

Richard Allen Museum

Gloria Dei Episcopal Church

What's next:

It's rare that federal government shutdowns go on for multiple weeks, but it does happen. For example, the country saw a monthlong government shutdown, the longest in U.S. history, during Trump's first term.

"Despite the uncertainty of the ongoing government shutdown, it’s important to note that Philadelphia has many extraordinary attractions and parks that are still open," President and CEO of Visit Philadelphia Angela Val said.

This shutdown is expected to last at least three days, as the Senate isn't likely to hold any votes until at least Oct. 3. This is because lawmakers are observing the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur.

"[Philadelphia] has a thriving culinary scene and a vibrant arts and culture presence, so there is no shortage of things to do," Val added.

As of publication, however, Democrats and Republicans appear to be stuck in a blame game of sorts, so the exact timeline of the shutdown is hard to pinpoint.