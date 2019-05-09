Government worker from DC dies days after Sri Lanka terror attack

FOX 5 learned late Wednesday that a second person from D.C. has died following the Easter Sunday terror attack in Sri Lanka.

On May 4, Chelsea Decaminada passed away as a result of injuries she sustained during the April 21st attack, according to Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross.

Decaminada worked as an International Program Specialist in the Commercial Law Development Program of the Office of the General Counsel at the Department of Commerce. She was on assignment in Sri Lanka when she was caught in the bombings.

"Chelsea devoted her life to public service, and her dedication and spirit were a model for all of us at Commerce. She served her country with distinction. As we mourn her loss, we must continue to fight terrorism around the world," said Ross in a press release.

An 11-year-old student from Sidwell Friends School in Northwest was also killed in the attack.