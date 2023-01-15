Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro attends North Philly Day of Service event

Events were held throughout the country to mark civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy and, in Philadelphia, a special event was attended by the commonwealth’s Governor-Elect, Josh Shapiro.

Shapiro stopped in the city and helped cook up some vegetarian dishes at Vetri Community Partners, in North Philly.

"It was fun! I got to be with my kids and we got to cook," Shapiro said. "We’re here to serve the people of Pennsylvania and Vetri Community Foundation does amazing work of not just helping those who are food insecure, but actually bringing food alive to spur on innovation, creativity and love."

The event included a hands-on, live cooking demonstration, teaching folks healthy cooking and eating habits.

The governor-elect faces a long list of challenges as he steps into office, including the need for action to address Philadelphia’s gun violence. "I can just tell you that we’re going to be really focused on violence. I made it clear throughout this campaign. I’ve focused on three basic things – great schools for our kids, safe communities and an economy that lifts people up."

He said attending events like Sunday’s is a great way to start his administration. "We want to be in the community, we want to be serving. We want that to be the message as we take our respective oaths of office, that we’re here to serve the people of Pennsylvania."