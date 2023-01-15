'It's Port Richmond pride': Port Richmond community raises thousands for explosion victims

Two homes were leveled and more than 40 were damaged by the massive explosion on New Year’s Day in Port Richmond.

While PGW says there was no outside gas leak, the exact cause of the explosion is still unknown.

What is known is that the community in Port Richmond is stepping up for the families affected.

With every dollar donated, a piece of normalcy can return in what’s been a hectic few weeks for the victims of the Port Richmond explosion.

"It’s very traumatizing. All my windows were blown out, my front and back door," said Karen Quick. "It was very traumatizing."

The AOH 87 Post, the Port Richmond on Patrol and Civic Association and Saint George Board of Limited Jurisdiction created the Port Richmond Strong Fund.

Kieran McGovern is the AOH 87 Men’s Division President.

"We’ve been doing these bucket drops for some time and they are successful," said McGovern. "This one is the most successful I’ve ever been involved with. The neighborhood came out in droves and generosity is abounding. It’s just amazing."

On Friday and Saturday, the AOH was encouraging people to donate with raffle baskets from local companies, celebrity bartenders and food for anyone that pitched in.

"PROPAC, the AOH and St. George’s, we’ve all gotten together and decided this is what we could do," said Maria Gallagher the President of the LAOH in Pa. "There’s going to be events for the next 45 days. At the end of the 45 days, we will gather all the funds we have raised for the families and they will be dispersed."

Ken Paul, the President of Port Richmond On Patrol and Civic Association, is collecting gift cards for the families.

"It’s Port Richmond pride. Anytime a disaster or anything has happened in this community, they always come together and support each other," Paul said. "It doesn’t matter if I have my last dollar, you’re willing to give it to somebody."

Insurance only covers so much and there is a lot of damage to most of the homes on the block, not to mention their vehicles.

Port Richmond Strong wants them to feel like the community will be there with them.

"So these people don’t forget that we’re not forgetting what happened. That’s what happens people see things on the news and forget about it."

More events are scheduled to raise additional funds for the families involved.