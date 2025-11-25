Gov. Shapiro signs CROWN Act, banning workplace hair discrimination in Pennsylvania

The Brief Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro signed the Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair (CROWN) Act into law on Tuesday. The legislation prohibits employers from discriminating against hairstyles like locs, braids and afros, hairstyles historically associated with race. This move makes Pennsylvania the 28th state to enact such legislation.



Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro signed the Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair (CROWN) Act into law on Tuesday, amending the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act to include hair texture and protective hairstyles as part of the definition of race.

This move makes Pennsylvania the 28th state to enact such legislation.

What we know:

The legislation prohibits employers from discriminating against hairstyles like locs, braids and afros, hairstyles historically associated with race, "ensuring that all Pennsylvanians can live and work without fear of racial bias in their hair or appearance," according to a press release from the governor's office.

According to the 2022 Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission (PHRC) report, 916 complaints were filed that year related to hair discrimination in the workplace.

Speaking at Island Design Natural Hair Studio in Philadelphia on Tuesday, Gov. Shapiro said that "real freedom means being respected for who you are – no matter what you look like, where you come from, who you love, or who you pray to."

"For too long, many Pennsylvanians have faced discrimination simply for hairstyles that reflect their identity and culture — that ends today," he added.

Shapiro was joined by House Speaker Joanna McClinton, Representative La’Tasha Mayes—the bill's primary sponsor—and CROWN Act advocate Dr. Adjoa B. Asamoah during the signing.

"This is going to help people by making sure that, wherever you work, or wherever you're applying for a job, they can't look at your hair and size you up," Speaker McClinton said at the event.

A federal CROWN Act?

Big picture view:

Earlier this year, Democratic House Reps. Bonnie Watson Coleman (NJ), Ilhan Omar (MN), Ayanna Pressley (MA), Gwen Moore (WI), Summer Lee (PA) and Maxwell Frost (FL) reintroduced the CROWN Act at the federal level. Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) reintroduced companion legislation in the Senate.

The bill is currently stalled in the Senate and has been blocked by the voting body in the past.