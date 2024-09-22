Governor Shapiro welcomes Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to Scranton Army Ammunition Plant

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Governor Josh Shapiro and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shake hands after Zelenskyy arrives in the Keystone State.

The Brief Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant (SCAAP) in Lackawanna County Sunday.

SCAAP is one of two major munitions plants in Northeastern Pennsylvania that is producing one of the most critically needed munitions for Ukraine’s fight to fend off Russian ground forces.

Governor Josh Shapiro signed an greement with Zaporizhzhia establishing an economic partnership across key industries such as energy, agriculture, digital technologies, workforce development, and defense.

Governor Josh Shapiro and his administration welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the Keystone State during a visit to the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant (SCAAP) in Lackawanna County Sunday.

During the visit, President Zelenskyy spoke with workers at SCAAP and thanked them for their efforts.

According to Shapiro’s office, SCAAP builds 155-millimeter howitzer rounds, some of the most vital equipment for Ukraine’s defense against Russia.

"Pennsylvania is the birthplace of American freedom – and our Commonwealth proudly stands with the people of Ukraine as they fight for their freedom against naked aggression," said Governor Shapiro. "I’m proud to welcome President Zelenskyy and his delegation to Scranton – to visit with the women and men who are fueling his country’s fight for freedom – and sign an agreement with Zaporizhzhia that will strengthen both states and foster collaboration for years to come. Pennsylvania looks forward to building a close relationship with Zaporizhzhia as we continue to stand on the side of freedom."

Governor Shapiro also signed an agreement with the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Military Administration, to leverage the strengths of both regions and support the Southeast Ukraine province’s efforts to rebuild after the war while still providing Pennsylvania businesses with an opportunity to participate in the reconstruction through its Department of Community & Economic Development (DCED).

Due to the agreement, Pennsylvania will work with economic leaders in Zaporizhzhia sharing best practices within multiple industries, including energy, agriculture, digital technologies, workforce development, and defense.

"Today is an exciting day for Zaporizhzhia and Pennsylvania," said DCED Secretary Rick Siger. "This agreement will help support the future economic revitalization of Ukraine, while boosting our economy and creating jobs for Pennsylvanians. Five of the sectors included in the agreement mirror those in our Economic Development Strategy, and we look forward to building a strong partnership with Zaporizhzhia in industries such as energy, agriculture, life sciences, robotics, advanced manufacturing, and more."

Shapiro’s office says defense cooperation for Ukraine is still essential.

The office reports that just this month, more than 150 soldiers from the Pennsylvania National Guard’s (PANG) 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team deployed to Germany to support the Joint Multinational Training Group – Ukraine.

The national guard’s Task Force Independence is currently training Ukrainian forces in combined arms and maneuver training for battalion-sized units.

Back in December 2022, the U.S. Department of Defense announced it was expanding U.S.-led training for the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF).

Therefore, the U.S. program will train up to one Ukrainian battalion per month and will help develop the skills of Ukrainian units in specialized equipment.

"Training is key to Ukraine’s continued success on the battlefield," said Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA). "Our Pennsylvania National Guard soldiers are in Germany, away from their families and loved ones in support of this mission. They, along with more than a thousand other PANG members are currently serving overseas in support of our nation and its responsibility to operations around the globe. We are proud of their commitment and thankful for their service."